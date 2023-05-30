Man arrested for raping neighbour in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping and threatening his neibouring 24-year-old married woman between May 26 and May 28, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the accused Sanjay Ramchandra Dongre (35), a resident of Bhivsankhori barged inside the house of victim under the influence of liquor and allegedly raped her. The accused Dongre also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she narrated anything to anyone.

Advertisement

However, the victim somehow managed to summon her courage and approached Gittikhadan Police Station with a complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged by the 24-year-old victim, cops have registered a case under Sections 376(2)(N), 452, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

Further investigation is on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement