NMC’s ‘Civic Grievances Redressal Centre’ proves to be a ‘White Elephant’

Nagpur: In a bid to expedite the public grievance system, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had activated the Corona Control Rooms into ‘Civic Grievances Redressal Centre’ at the zonal level to deal with the day to day problems faced by the citizens. But this centre is proving to be a White Elephant. The NMC has claimed that 226 complaints received so far have been resolved. However, it is learnt that complaints lodged in writing at various zonal levels have been gathering dust at the Dispatch Department for months.
Apart from sewage, water, sanitation, street lights, complaints of thousands of families living in societies are known to be lodged in the Municipal Corporation. Since the builder did not create the society, the citizens have been facing problems like sewage, sanitation etc. for many years. After filing a complaint in this regard, the officials of the civic body call and say that this problem is not theirs and there is nothing they can do.
The Civic Grievances Redressal Center in the zones is open from 7 am to 8 pm and after the onset of monsoon, the Centre will be operational 24 hours a day. Citizens are urged to register their grievances at their respective zonal offices and avail the services of the NMC.
Helpline proves itself helpless:
During the Corona period, many call recordings went viral when complaints were received about medicines, beds and vaccination centres. Also, by calling this helpline, only ‘timepass’ has been done and many have said that they have not received any help.
Builder even sold sewage line space:
In Mangalwari Zone, a reputed builder modified the DOD (Deed of Declaration) three times in a 15-year old flat scheme. The builder also got approval from NIT for a new flat scheme in the parking area. Citizens then claim that the remaining space on the sewer line was sold to those whose flats were on the ground floor for an additional charge. Complainant said that after lodging a complaint with the NMC against the builder in this regard, no response was received.
There are many old projects in different parts of the city. By constructing additional flats, its sewage line has also been connected to the old sewage line with low capacity. As a result, after a few years, the line chokes every other day. However, when one lodges a complaint with NMC in this regard, it is said that it is your personal problem.