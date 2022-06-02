NMC’s ‘Civic Grievances Redressal Centre’ proves to be a ‘White Elephant’

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bid to expedite the public grievance system, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had activated the Corona Control Rooms into ‘Civic Grievances Redressal Centre’ at the zonal level to deal with the day to day problems faced by the citizens. But this centre is proving to be a White Elephant. The NMC has claimed that 226 complaints received so far have been resolved. However, it is learnt that complaints lodged in writing at various zonal levels have been gathering dust at the Dispatch Department for months.

Apart from sewage, water, sanitation, street lights, complaints of thousands of families living in societies are known to be lodged in the Municipal Corporation. Since the builder did not create the society, the citizens have been facing problems like sewage, sanitation etc. for many years. After filing a complaint in this regard, the officials of the civic body call and say that this problem is not theirs and there is nothing they can do.