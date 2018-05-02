Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have arrested a man on the charges of molesting his own 14-year old daughter by indulging in vulgar acts.

A resident of Gittikhadan area, the complainant told police that the accused is her husband. However, they are not on good terms over some domestic matters. Between May 25 and June 13, 2021, the accused outraged the modesty of his 14-year old daughter by indulging in indecent acts while she was sleeping.

Gittikhadan PSI Ghuge registered a case under Sections 354, 354(D), 294 of the IPC read with Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.