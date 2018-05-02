    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 15th, 2021

    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan

    Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have arrested a man on the charges of molesting his own 14-year old daughter by indulging in vulgar acts.

    A resident of Gittikhadan area, the complainant told police that the accused is her husband. However, they are not on good terms over some domestic matters. Between May 25 and June 13, 2021, the accused outraged the modesty of his 14-year old daughter by indulging in indecent acts while she was sleeping.

    Gittikhadan PSI Ghuge registered a case under Sections 354, 354(D), 294 of the IPC read with Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
    इतवारी स्थानक मालधक्क्यावरील कामामुळे पाणी साचण्याचा धोका
    इतवारी स्थानक मालधक्क्यावरील कामामुळे पाणी साचण्याचा धोका
    Develop Out Of The Box Thinking Ability Is Main Moto of NEP .. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar
    Develop Out Of The Box Thinking Ability Is Main Moto of NEP .. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar
    5 महीने में सबसे कम मृत्यु, एक्टिव केस भी घटने लगे
    5 महीने में सबसे कम मृत्यु, एक्टिव केस भी घटने लगे
    मनपाद्वारे शहरातील विविध भागात डास प्रतिबंधक औषधाची फवारणी
    मनपाद्वारे शहरातील विविध भागात डास प्रतिबंधक औषधाची फवारणी
    Nagpur City police gets 116 bikes and 14 jeeps added to its fleet of vehicles
    Nagpur City police gets 116 bikes and 14 jeeps added to its fleet of vehicles
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145