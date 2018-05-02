Parliamentary committee summons Twitter on June 18

After a fresh tussle with the Centre over new IT rules, Twitter has now been summoned by the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology has called on Twitter to appear before the panel in Parliament Complex on June 18 at 4 pm and give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news.

“To hear the views of representatives of Twitter followed by evidence of representatives Electronics Technology ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space’,” Parliamentary Panel agenda read.

Recently the Centre gave final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules.

“It is noted that despite repeated letters from the ministry, Twitter had failed to provide adequate clarifications,” Rakesh Maheshwari, group coordinator for cyberlaw at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a letter to Twitter.