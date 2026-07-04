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Nagpur: The Transport Department has initiated legal action against bike taxi aggregator Rapido, with two separate FIRs being registered against the company’s founders and other senior officials for allegedly operating unauthorised bike taxi services in Nagpur without the mandatory permits and licences.

The cases have been registered at Sitabuldi and Kalamna police stations based on complaints filed by Motor Vehicle Inspectors of the Transport Department.

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According to the complaints, Rapido was facilitating passenger transport through its mobile application by using two-wheelers that allegedly lacked the statutory permissions required to operate as commercial passenger vehicles. During the verification drive, Transport Department officials booked bike rides through the Rapido app and inspected the documents of the riders. The inquiry allegedly revealed that the riders did not possess valid permits or licences authorising them to transport passengers for hire.

The FIRs name Rapido co-founders Rishikesh S.R., Pavan Guntupalli and Aravind Sanka, along with other responsible company officials. They have been accused of promoting unauthorised passenger transport through the app in violation of transport regulations.

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The Transport Department has also alleged irregularities in the verification and registration process of riders, raising concerns over passenger safety, particularly the safety of women commuters.

Police have registered offences under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway to determine the extent of the alleged violations and the company’s compliance with transport laws.

The twin FIRs have reignited the debate over the legality and regulation of app-based bike taxi services in Maharashtra, with further legal action likely to depend on the outcome of the investigation.

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