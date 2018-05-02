Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Man arrested for bomb threat at Maha secretariat

    A 53-year-old man, upset over his child not getting admission in a school, sent an e-mail to the Maharashtra government claiming a bomb was placed in the state secretariat, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Tuesday.

    The incident took place on Monday following which the accused, identified as Shailesh Shinde, was arrested from his residence in Ghorpadi area of Pune. Shinde was upset over his child not getting admission in a school and had sent a few e-mails complaining about the school to the Chief Minister’s Office at the ‘Mantralaya’ (state secretariat), he said.

    As he did not get any response to his mails, he sent a message on the state Home department’s e-mail ID wherein he mentioned that a bomb was placed in the Mantralaya, the official said.

    The authorities alerted the police following which a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad reached the secretariat and conducted a search, but did not find anything suspicious, he said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    ओ.बी.सी. आरक्षण पुनर्स्थापित होईपर्यंत राज्यातील सर्व स्थानिक स्वराज्य
    ओ.बी.सी. आरक्षण पुनर्स्थापित होईपर्यंत राज्यातील सर्व स्थानिक स्वराज्य
    आम आदमी पार्टी मध्ये नवीन कार्यकर्त्यांचा पक्ष प्रवेश सोहळा
    आम आदमी पार्टी मध्ये नवीन कार्यकर्त्यांचा पक्ष प्रवेश सोहळा
    Man killed over pending gambling dues at Jagnade Chowk
    Man killed over pending gambling dues at Jagnade Chowk
    Martyr Bhushan Satai’s father ends life in Katol
    Martyr Bhushan Satai’s father ends life in Katol
    Covid impact: Nagpur sees spurt in suicides due to financial distress
    Covid impact: Nagpur sees spurt in suicides due to financial distress
    Two men commit suicide in Panchpaoli, Hingna
    Two men commit suicide in Panchpaoli, Hingna
    Four tour operators booked for cheating family of Rs 4 lakh
    Four tour operators booked for cheating family of Rs 4 lakh
    मनपा के लिए आय के स्रोत हो तैयार, पालक मंत्री राऊत ने प्रशासन को दिया मंत्र
    मनपा के लिए आय के स्रोत हो तैयार, पालक मंत्री राऊत ने प्रशासन को दिया मंत्र
    बॅरिस्टर राजाभाऊ खोब्रागडे सभागृह सर्वासाठी खुले होणार
    बॅरिस्टर राजाभाऊ खोब्रागडे सभागृह सर्वासाठी खुले होणार
    प्रभाग ३४ मध्ये आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिन साजरा
    प्रभाग ३४ मध्ये आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिन साजरा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145