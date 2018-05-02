Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021

    236 kg banned scented tobacco worth Rs 1.26 lakh seized in Wadi

    Nagpur: A special squad of DCP Zone 1 Nurul Hasan raided a godown in Wadi police jurisdiction and seized 234 kg scented tobacco worth Rs 1.26 lakh on Monday evening. Sale and purchase of the scented tobacco is banned in Maharashtra.

    The DCP Hasan received information that a huge stock of banned scented tobacco was kept at godown No. 40, behind HP Petrol Pump, Amravati Road in Wadi police area.

    Acting on the input, the DCP directed his special squad to raid the godown. The squad comprising PSI Avinash Jaybhaye, NPCs Ritesh Malgulwar, Fahim Khan and Pravin Falke raided the godown and found 234 kg of scented tobacco of various companies stocked there.

    The cops, with the help of Food and Drugs Administration officials, seized the banned stuff worth Rs 1.26 lakh. The owner of the godown, Mahesh Gulabmal Rewtani, resident of Sindhi Colony, Khamla, was booked and action was taken in accordance with the law.

