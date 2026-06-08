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Nagpur: A dispute over money for alcohol turned violent in Nagpur’s Imamwada area, resulting in a knife attack that left one youth seriously injured. The Imamwada Police reacted promptly to the incident, arresting the assailant shortly after the crime.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Ritesh, alias Dadu Wankhede, a resident of Pachnal Chowk in Rambagh, was standing near the Dalit Library when the accused, Mayank Suraj Yadav, approached him. Mayank demanded money from Ritesh to buy alcohol. When Ritesh refused, stating he had no money, a heated argument ensued, after which Mayank left the spot.

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The confrontation turned bloody a short while later. Ritesh was walking back home with his friend, Shubham, alias Bittu Masram. As they passed near the accused’s residence, Mayank rushed out, hurling abuses, and launched a physical assault:

• First Target: Mayank stabbed Shubham on his arm.

• Second Target: When Ritesh intervened to save his friend, Mayank stabbed him repeatedly, inflicting serious injuries.

Bystanders rushed both the injured youths to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where they are currently undergoing treatment. Following a complaint filed by Ritesh’s father, the Imamwada Police registered a case under the charge of attempt to murder. The accused, Mayank Yadav, has been taken into custody, and further police investigation is active.

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