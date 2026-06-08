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Nagpur: A shocking case of child abuse has come to light within the jurisdiction of the Nandanvan Police Station, where a stepfather allegedly sexually harassed his 8-year-old stepdaughter. Acting swiftly on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of June 5. According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, she had married the 38-year-old accused in 2016 following the death of her first husband in 2011. She has two daughters from her first marriage, one of whom was targeted by the accused.

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The complainant revealed that the accused is a severe alcoholic. He frequently subjected her and the children to verbal abuse, forced them to undress, and engaged in obscene behavior. The situation escalated drastically on June 5 when he committed the lewd act against the innocent 8-year-old.

Following the horrific ordeal, the mother immediately approached the Nandanvan Police Station. The police registered a formal case, apprehended the accused, and are currently conducting a detailed investigation.

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