Man accused of raping girl and sending her video to fiance granted bail by HC

Nagpur– Justice MG Giratkar has granted bail to Sheily Mudassir @Sameer R/o Kalamb, Yavatmal. He was arrested for the offence punishable under section 376, 354, 354D, 506 of IPC r/w sec 67A of Information Technology Act registered vide Crime No. 140/2020 dated 18-03-2020 by the PS Hinganghat on the report of the prosecutrix.

The law was brought in motion by the complainant by lodging complaint at P.S. Hinganghat. As per the prosecution

case the victim was serving as a sales girl in Kusum Group of Companies at Yavatmal. The applicant developed intimacy with the victim through his so called sister Shubhangi R/o Kalamb, Dist Yavatmal. Thereafter, the Mudassir and victim were on talking terms through the mobile phone and they were on visiting terms.

During the visits the Mudassir used to snap photographs of the victim on his mobile phone. On 05.08.2019 the Mudassir accompanied the victim when she was returning to her house at Sastabad via Wardha. At Wardha the Mudassir blackmailed the victim by threats to show the earlier photograph snapped by him to her family members and he by threatening her had forcible sexual intercourse with the victim. During the sexual intercourse he done

the shooting of victim in naked condition and thereafter also blackmailed her under the threat of making viral the obscene photographs and recording of victim on his mobile phone. As the harassment continued the victim got transferred to Akola district however, the Mudassir continued his harassment to the victim. On 16/03/2020, Mudassir had sent the vedio of victim to her fiance and therefore her fiance had called of the marriage and therefore victim lodged the report with ps Hinganghat.

It was submitted that, Mudassar was having affair with victim since last one year and on 10-08-2019, Mudassar had given birthday party to complainant and her friends at Hotel Satkar, Yavatmal. That, after 15 days of said party, complainant had telephoned applicant and took him to Shegaon on the pretext of picnic with friends but as

complainant wanted to spend time with applicant, only complainant and Mudassir went to Shegaon and complainant did

not call her friends. That, complainant and Mudassir stayed at a lodge at Shegaon and thereafter returned back.

It was submitted that, Mudassir and victim had been to hotel at Wardha on innumerable ocassions and had consensual sex with each other.

Adv Mir Nagman ali appeared for Mudassir.