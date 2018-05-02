Man accused of assaulting Tahsildar granted bail by HC

Nagpur: Accused Mohd Salim abdul majid hasnami R/o Memon Colony, Karanja lad, washim has been granted bail by Justice SM Modak.

He was arrested by P.S.O. of P.S. Karanja City has registered the offence U/S, 379, 420, 353, 188, 141, 147, 149 of I.P.C., and section 11 of Maharashtra Covid 19 Rules 2020 Regulation Act and section 51(b) of disaster management rules 2005 under vide crime no. 497/2020 on 20/05/2020 against the present applicant and others upon the complaint of one complainant namely Shri. Dhiraj Manjare, who is serving as Tahsildar at Karanja and accordingly the applicant came to be arrested on 20/05/2020 and produced before the Learned J.M.F.C with the prayer of P.C.R., but same was rejected and the applicant was taken into M.C.R.

The case of prosecution was that, on 19/05/2020 at about 1.45 pm, the complainant received information that, illegal transportation was going on and accordingly the staff of Tahsil reached at the alleged place of incident and at the relevant time some labours were offloading the sand from the truck and at the relevant time the applicant reached at the spot and gave threat to kill to the official team of Tahsil and maid mobile call to one Manoj Kale who told to talathi Mahesh Dhanorkar and the said Manoj Kale told to said Dhanorkar that there is nothing wrong in shifting sand from one plot to another.

After some time the complainant reached at the spot and asked to the applicant to shift his truck to the premises of police station, but the applicant refused. It was alleged that, the said truck was having 2 different number plates. It was also alleged Salim has assaulted complainant and did not permit complainant to perform his official duty.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Salim hasnami.