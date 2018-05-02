Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jun 16th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Governor Koshyari condoles demise of veteran journalist Dinu Randive

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed condolences on the demise of veteran journalist, freedom fighter and social activist Shri Dinu Randive. In a condolence message, the Governor wrote:

    “Shri Dinu Randive was a vigilant witness to the movement for the creation of Samyukta Maharashtra and the making of modern Maharashtra during the last six decades. Shri Randive was a silent warrior who used the might of his pen to secure justice for the poor and the most neglected sections of society. He was active participant in many social agitations in the State. The history of journalism in Maharashtra would be incomplete without a reference to the glorious contributions of Shri Randive. In his demise, we have lost a firebrand journalist.”

