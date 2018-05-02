Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    Mamata behind TMC’s astounding performance: Vijayvargiya

    BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday credited Mamata Banerjee for the TMC’s astounding performance in Bengal elections, and said his party would introspect the poll results.

    Earlier in the day, he had claimed that initial trends were not the real indicators of the final outcome, and exuded confidence that his party will win the elections. Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP’s Bengal minder, also said that he has received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who enquired about the party’s poor show.

    The senior BJP leader stated that he was shocked to see BJP MPs Babul Supriyo and Locket Chatterjee trailing. “The TMC won because of Mamata Banerjee. It seems people have chosen Didi. We will introspect what went wrong, whether it was organisational issues, lack of face, insider- outsider debate. We will see what went wrong,” he said.

    The ruling TMC looks set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in 205 of the state’s 292 constituencies that went to polls against BJP’s 85, according to the trends available for 287 seats on Election Commission website at 3pm.


