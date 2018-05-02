Covid-19: Nagpur reports 112 deaths, significant drop in cases

Nagpur: Nagpur district again reported 100-plus-deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) till Friday midnight. In last 24 hours, total 112 people succumbed to the virus borne disease besides, detecting 5,007 fresh cases, the district also registered 6,376 recoveries from the virus borne disease.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,19,370 while the number of deaths rose to 7,599.

In the day 6,367 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,37,644. The sum of 18,629 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.



