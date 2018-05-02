Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 112 deaths, significant drop in cases

    Nagpur: Nagpur district again reported 100-plus-deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) till Friday midnight. In last 24 hours, total 112 people succumbed to the virus borne disease besides, detecting 5,007 fresh cases, the district also registered 6,376 recoveries from the virus borne disease.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,19,370 while the number of deaths rose to 7,599.

    In the day 6,367 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,37,644. The sum of 18,629 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.


