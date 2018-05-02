Mamata Banerjee to be sworn in on May 5

Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in ceremony to take place on May 5. The West Bengal CM designate addressed a presser a while ago and urged her supporters to maintain peace amid reports of violence from some areas, asking them not to fall prey to provocations.

“The central forces committed many atrocities on TMC supporters during the elections,” she alleged.

“Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that some of the police officers worked in a partisan manner against the TMC during the elections.

Hitting out at the Election Commission, she claimed that the BJP would not have crossed the 50-mark in its tally if the poll panel would not have helped it. The chief minister again demanded that every citizen of the country should be given free vaccines by the Centre.

“They are sending vaccine and oxygen to two-three states. Why so? Every state should get its due. I have heard that in Gujarat, vaccine is being given from the BJP party office. Does they (BJP) have any expertise in giving vaccines?” she claimed.

Replying to a question, Banerjee said her priority is fighting the pandemic and would think about her role in the national elections of 2024 once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

“I am just a street fighter. I can boost the morale of the people, so that we can fight a strong fight against the BJP. One cannot do everything alone and it should be a collective effort. If collectively we can take a decision, together we can fight the battle of 2024. But, first let us fight this COVID crisis and then we will decide on this. Now is not the time,” she said.



