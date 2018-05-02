Nagpur reports significant drop in Covid-19 cases, deaths

City detects 4,987 fresh cases, 76 deaths and 6,601 recoveries in last 24-hours

Nagpur: The district reported 4,987 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 76 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 6,601 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,44,245.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,814 were from rural areas and 3,161 cases from Nagpur city alone while 12 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 48 were reported from Nagpur city, 12 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 16 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,24,357 while the number of deaths rose to 7,675.

In the day 6,601 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,44,245. Following which recovery rate has improved to 81.12%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 72,437 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation



