Malu Paper Mill Accident: Saoner cops register case after fortnight

Nagpur: More than a fortnight after a 31-year-old fireman, working with Malu Paper Mill, in Heti had lost his left limb in the firm, Soner police on Thursday booked two boiler operators under Sections 287, 337, 338, 34 of the IPC.

Sandeep Kevalram Mandke, a resident of Narsala had lost his left limb due to negligence of the firm. However, when he approached administration he was deprived of aide. Following which when he turned to Saoner cops to seek justice. But, he had to run pillar to post for 17 days straight to cops register a complaint. Saoner cops have booked two boiler operators A H Khan and Shaukat Ali in this connection. Though, cops have yet summon firm’s directors which raised eyebrows on the authenticity of the probe.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Saoner Police Inspector, Ashok Kohli said that cops have sought reports from both Udyog Bhavan and management of the firm. However, cops are yet to make any arrest in this regards.

“We had planned to pay a visit to the firm. However, the manager wasn’t there today. Cops have booked the two boiler operators and probing further,” he added.