Cafe raided for serving hookah to customers in Shankar Nagar

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Nagpur Crime Branch raided Colaba 03 Cafe and Lounge at Shankar Nagar Square for serving hookah to customers and arrested four persons in this connection.
The accused have been identified as Sheikh Sameer Vakil Ahmed(28),a resident of Qutub Shah Nagar, Gittikhadan; Shubham Bandu Deshmukh (22) and Ritik Suresh Gajbhiye (22),both residents of Pandharabodi and Aryan Manoj Saktel.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the cafe on Friday night and found customers smoking hookah. The cops immediately seized the hookah pots.
An offence under provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) was registered against the accused at Ambazari police station. The action was carried by PI Lalita Todase, API Santosh Jadhav and staff, including Rashid Sheikh, Chetan Gedam, Laxman Choure, Bhushan Zade, Manish Ramteke, Ashwin Bhange , Pratima Meshram and others.