Cafe raided for serving hookah to customers in Shankar Nagar

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Nagpur Crime Branch raided Colaba 03 Cafe and Lounge at Shankar Nagar Square for serving hookah to customers and arrested four persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Sameer Vakil Ahmed(28),a resident of Qutub Shah Nagar, Gittikhadan; Shubham Bandu Deshmukh (22) and Ritik Suresh Gajbhiye (22),both residents of Pandharabodi and Aryan Manoj Saktel.