Malegaon verdict exposes political conspiracy to defame Hindus: Bawankule

Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday reacted strongly to the special NIA court’s verdict in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, calling it not just a judicial ruling but an exposé of a long-standing political conspiracy aimed at maligning the Hindu community.

In a post on X, Bawankule said, “The court has clearly stated that there was no concrete evidence to support the allegations. More importantly, it has exposed how the Congress party deliberately coined and propagated the term ‘Hindu terrorism’ as part of a calculated campaign to defame Hinduism globally.”

He accused the Congress of committing an “unforgivable crime” by attempting to equate Hinduism, a faith rooted in humanity, peace, and tolerance, with terrorism. “For centuries, Hinduism has stood for non-violence and compassion. By branding it with the language of terrorism, the Congress tried to distort that legacy and mislead the world,” he said.

Calling the verdict a victory of truth, Bawankule demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress. “A Hindu has never been a terrorist and never will be. The court’s decision is a tight slap on the face of those who defamed an entire community for political gain,” he added.

The Malegaon blast case, which has spanned over a decade and drawn nationwide attention, saw the court recently acquit several accused, citing lack of evidence, further intensifying the political debate surrounding its investigation and prosecution.