Maha Gov to grant property rights to 5 lakh displaced Sindhi families: Bawankule

Mumbai: In a landmark move, the Maharashtra Government has decided to grant property ownership documents to nearly five lakh displaced Sindhi families residing across 35 cities in the state, excluding Thane and Ulhasnagar. The announcement was made by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a press conference at Mantralaya.

As part of the initiative, a ‘Special Amnesty Scheme – 2025’ will be launched, under which residential and commercial lands in 30 Sindhi settlements, occupied post the Partition of 1947, will be regularized by removing conditions on ownership and converted into freehold (Class-1 occupancy rights), Bawankule said.

He added that the initiative fulfills a long-standing promise made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the BJP’s election manifesto. “Sindhi families living in settlements across Nagpur, Jalgaon, Mumbai, and other parts of the state will now gain legal ownership of their homes and establishments,” Bawankule stated. “The Revenue Department will implement this policy, finally delivering justice to the Sindhi community after decades of waiting.”

According to the Government Resolution dated July 28, 2025, the state has approved regularization of ownership for Sindhi families residing in notified areas. Properties that were in possession or registered with local bodies up to December 31, 2024, will be eligible for ownership documents at concessional rates. The lands will be converted to freehold status upon payment of a premium.

“This scheme is a milestone for the welfare of the Sindhi community and reflects the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance,” Bawankule concluded.