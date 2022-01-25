Male tiger injures in road mishap near Pauni

Nagpur: A mystery shrouds mishap of a male tiger of Chorbahuli Pench Tiger Reserve, after the Jungle Cat was found injured near Pauni here, on Tuesday.

According to sources, the tiger was found laying unconscious on the roadside. Following which the Forest personnel rescued him and rushed to TTC Nagpur. Though, the tiger has sustained some grievous injuries, he is reportedly stable.

Forest Department is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident and have launched the probe into the matter.





