Covid-19: Nagpur reports 4,028 fresh cases, six death; active cases close to 30K

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the Second Capital of the State on Tuesday reported 4,028 fresh cases and six deaths in the last 24-hours.

Nagpur city alone reported around 2,956 fresh Covid cases and five deaths. In the last 24-hours, 2,519 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 2,956 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 972 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 100 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,43,064 and the number of deaths rose to 10,183. The sum of 5,03,726 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district dropped to 92.76% while active cases jumped to 29,152.





