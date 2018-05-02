Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover

B Makeover & New Sammy Beauty Clinic had organized a Beauty Makeup Seminar for budding makeup artists on Sunday August 11 at Hotel Brij Inn, ST Bus Stand, Ganeshpeth.

Renowned Makeup Artist Bhagyashree Nimbekar guided the above 50 aspirants on this occasion. She gave them a glimpse of glittery smoky eyes, half cut crease eye bridal look, signature colourful eyes, Indo-Western bridal glossy look and 3 different bridal look during a day-long seminar that too using international brand like Mac, Tart, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Naras.

Bhagyashree was the 1st winner in Orange City Beauty Expo 2017. She has also won 1st price in Western Bridal Competition. She awarded as a youngest bridal makeup artist in Nagpur at Achievers Award Ceremony – Season 3 conducted in 2019.

Tanushree Rathod, Vrushali Gurakar, Pallavi Bagde were the models of the day.

Besides the sight of the professional world, the artists were provided certificates of the participation of the event.

For more information contact: 7030689699

