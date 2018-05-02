Maha Metro’s Sub-Station (First TTMC Building) Inaugurated Today

Receiving Sub-Station to Cater to Metro’s N-S & E-W Corridor Needs

Nagpur : Maha Metro Nagpur’s first TTMC Building, which houses Receiving Sub-Station (RSS) would be inaugurated by MD Dr Brijesh Dixit today at Morris College Ground, Sitabuldi. This is Metro’s first ever Receiving Sub-Station to be inaugurated. Though this sub-station would cater to the power needs of North-South Corridor, it would also supply electricity to East-West Corridor during emergency.

Thus, the Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC), one of the Maha Metro Nagpur’s mega project, is all set to be launched today. The TTMC project involves commercial use of available space. It would signal opening of malls, shops and offices in the building. The TTMC building houses Maha Metro’s Receiving Sub-Station.

The incoming power supply to the sub-station is taken from Mankapur Grid Substation of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL). Underground cables of 132 kV voltage level have been laid in double circuit of 9 Km between MSETCL GSS to Metro RSS. This major sub-station has full capacity to provide Traction Power & Auxiliary Power for entire N-S corridor.

In general terms traction power substation is an electrical substation that converts electric power provided by power supply unit to an appropriate voltage, current type and frequency for public utility service like Metro, Railways etc. Similarly, auxiliary power is electric power provided by an alternate source and serves as backup for the primary power source.

In simple terms, power supply from a source is converted to match particular needs of a utility, at the Receiving Sub-Station.

The Receiving Sub-Station Sitabuldi receives power at 132kV voltage level. Subsequently the Traction Transformers installed at RSS convert 132 kV to 25 kV, which is essential for operation of Metro train. Similarly, Auxiliary Transformers installed at RSS convert 132 kV to 33 kV for supply to Metro stations for other purposes (Light, Fan, AC, Lift, Escalator, etc).

This receiving substation of Maha-Metro has 132kV and 25kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation which has many advantages over normal out door substations. It requires very less – 25 % space compared to outdoor substation. It is almost a maintenance free system. It is highly reliable and has long service life. It is also Aesthetically “superior” to air insulated substation. Further it enables reliable and safe operation even under extreme environmental conditions.

The State of the art numerical relay module with SLD display & multi control facility has been used for protection system. Present Dignitaries S.Sivamathan, Director (Finance), Anil Kokate,Executive Director (Administration), Girdhari Paunikar, General Manager (Electrical), Sudhar Urade, Generel Manager (O&M),Sudhakar Urade General Manager(O & M) during inauguration of Maha Metro’s Sub-Station (First TTMC Building)