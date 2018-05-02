Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jun 4th, 2019

Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew

Accused including nephew of gangster Santosh Ambekar booked for abetment of suicide

Nagpur: The case of a contractor’s death witnessed a surprise twist when it turned out that it was a suicide, after the deceased’s brother spilled the beans and blurted out the stunning truth. Subsequent to the revelation, Hudkeshwar police have changed the murder charge into abetment to suicide against accused including Shailesh Kedar, nephew of gangster Santosh Ambekar.

It may be mentioned that, Hudkeshwar police had arrested Akash Bhosle, Aadarsh Satpute, Ajinkya Doble, Nikhil Ambulkar and Suraj Raut along with key accused Shailesh Kedar on the charges of murdering a 31-year-old private contractor, Shrikant Haribhau Wanjari. All the accused had kidnapped Shrikant on May 5, this year and beat him up with iron rods, beer bottles and knife. However, Shrikant did not narrate the incident to anybody for the next couple of days. On May 8, Shrikant complained of severe chest pain to his mother.

His mother then applied balm on Shrikant’s chest and left for some work. When she returned home in the evening, she found Shrikant lying on the floor in an unconscious state. She alerted her elder son Sushant and rushed Shrikant to GMCH, where doctors declared him brought dead.

It is pertinent to recall that, owing to rope marks on Shrikant’s neck it was alleged that, he was strangled to death by his own family by getting annoyed of frequent threats from the creditors. Following which cops interrogated Shrikant’s family members.

During the interrogation Sushant, elder brother of Shrikant first tried to mislead the cops with ‘chest pain story’, but he succumbed to cops pressure and spilled the beans.

Sushant told cops that, owing to regular torture and life threats of creditors, Shrikant was thinking committed suicide. However, the younger one (Shrikant) made promise Sushant not to reveal this information following which he averted the investigation.

Owing to this twist in the picture, Hudkeshwar police null and void Section 302 on all the accused and booked them under Section 306, 364, 34 of the IPC.

When Nagpur Today contacted Adv R K Tiwari, the lawyer of accused, he mentioned that, it is a welcome decision by the defence and they are satisfied with police probe.

By Ravikant Kamble & Shubham Nagdeve

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew
Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Maharashtra News
कामठी येथे इफ्तार पार्टीचे आयोजन
कामठी येथे इफ्तार पार्टीचे आयोजन
चोरीच्या गुन्ह्यातील दोन चोरट्याना अटक, 45 हजार 200 रुपयाचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
चोरीच्या गुन्ह्यातील दोन चोरट्याना अटक, 45 हजार 200 रुपयाचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
Hindi News
6 जून को घोषित होगा 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट, यहां करें चेक
6 जून को घोषित होगा 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट, यहां करें चेक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
Trending News
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
Featured News
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Trending In Nagpur
Maharashtra MBSHSE SSC 10th result 2019 expected to be declared on 6 June
Maharashtra MBSHSE SSC 10th result 2019 expected to be declared on 6 June
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
किन्नर उत्तम बाबा और साथियों ने किया मिलकर साथी किन्नर चमचम पर जानलेवा हमला, चमचम की हालत नाजुक
Farewell ceremony at Kamnapure Juniour College
Farewell ceremony at Kamnapure Juniour College
Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew
Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Resolve issues of traders before assembly elections of state : Dipen Agrawal to state government
Resolve issues of traders before assembly elections of state : Dipen Agrawal to state government
Book Exhibition organized by TGPCA
Iftar party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Iftar party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
MHT CET result declared, Mumbai’s Kimaya, Amravati’s Siddhesh are joint toppers
MHT CET result declared, Mumbai’s Kimaya, Amravati’s Siddhesh are joint toppers
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145