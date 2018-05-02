Murder charge withdrawn in contractor’s death, abetment case against Ambekar’s nephew

Accused including nephew of gangster Santosh Ambekar booked for abetment of suicide

Nagpur: The case of a contractor’s death witnessed a surprise twist when it turned out that it was a suicide, after the deceased’s brother spilled the beans and blurted out the stunning truth. Subsequent to the revelation, Hudkeshwar police have changed the murder charge into abetment to suicide against accused including Shailesh Kedar, nephew of gangster Santosh Ambekar.

It may be mentioned that, Hudkeshwar police had arrested Akash Bhosle, Aadarsh Satpute, Ajinkya Doble, Nikhil Ambulkar and Suraj Raut along with key accused Shailesh Kedar on the charges of murdering a 31-year-old private contractor, Shrikant Haribhau Wanjari. All the accused had kidnapped Shrikant on May 5, this year and beat him up with iron rods, beer bottles and knife. However, Shrikant did not narrate the incident to anybody for the next couple of days. On May 8, Shrikant complained of severe chest pain to his mother.

His mother then applied balm on Shrikant’s chest and left for some work. When she returned home in the evening, she found Shrikant lying on the floor in an unconscious state. She alerted her elder son Sushant and rushed Shrikant to GMCH, where doctors declared him brought dead.

It is pertinent to recall that, owing to rope marks on Shrikant’s neck it was alleged that, he was strangled to death by his own family by getting annoyed of frequent threats from the creditors. Following which cops interrogated Shrikant’s family members.

During the interrogation Sushant, elder brother of Shrikant first tried to mislead the cops with ‘chest pain story’, but he succumbed to cops pressure and spilled the beans.

Sushant told cops that, owing to regular torture and life threats of creditors, Shrikant was thinking committed suicide. However, the younger one (Shrikant) made promise Sushant not to reveal this information following which he averted the investigation.

Owing to this twist in the picture, Hudkeshwar police null and void Section 302 on all the accused and booked them under Section 306, 364, 34 of the IPC.

When Nagpur Today contacted Adv R K Tiwari, the lawyer of accused, he mentioned that, it is a welcome decision by the defence and they are satisfied with police probe.

By Ravikant Kamble & Shubham Nagdeve