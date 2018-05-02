Farewell ceremony at Kamnapure Juniour College

Nagpur: A farewell event was recently organised for XII outgoing students at Shivramji Kamnapure Juniour College of Arts and Science, Hingna. Principal Sarika Bhende madam, Chairman Suresh Kamnapure Sir, Soumyajit Thakur sir, Gajbhiye sir, Mudafale sir, Giri madam, Nandanwar madam, Choudhary sir, Pandel madam and other teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Principal, Chairman and faculty members addressed the students and wished them success in their professional career. Saraswati Vandana and a two minute silence in memory of police and paramilitary martyrs was also held on the occasion.