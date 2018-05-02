Major Transformation : Do you recognise who this actor is? Surprise yourself, check him out

TV star Ram Kapoor has trended this entire week after revealing his new, trim look on his Instagram account. Mr Kapoor, 45, has always been pear-shaped and it’s been part of his charm, helping propel him to stardom in serials like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. His extreme transformation has taken him 30-odd kilos down from a reported 130 kilos. In two separate Instagram posts, Ram Kapoor unveiled his all-new, leaner self.

Naturally, his fans and friends were impressed (not everyone, though; some said the preferred the old Ram Kapoor). The actor’s colleagues from the TV world left comments on the Instagram post he shared yesterday: “You’re back to how you looked in Dhadkan,” wrote Kishwer Merchant, referencing a 2003 medical drama in which Ram Kapoor played a psychologist; Ronit Roy wrote, “Amazing dude. Finally, mere bhai. So happy; “This is an amazing achievement,” wrote Tanaz Irani.

See Ram Kapoor’s post here:

How did he do it? Ram Kapoor told SpotboyE that he works out twice a day, watches what he eats and doesn’t eat at all for a period of 16 hours. “As soon as I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And, at night just before I sleep, I do cardio. I eat limited food during a period of eight hours. For the rest of the 16 hours, I don’t eat anything at all,” Mr Kapoor said. That sounds like hard work and at least one tweet raised a concern:

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in Deepa Mehta-directed web-series Leila. She will next share screen space with Delhi Crimes actress Shefali Shah for a web-series produced by Vipul Shah. In the upcoming series, Shefali will be seen playing the role of a doctor, while Shabana Azmi will be the owner of the hospital.