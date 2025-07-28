Major success: Pahalgam mastermind among 3 terrorists killed In Operation Mahadev

Advertisement



Srinagar: As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament, security forces scored a massive win by gunning down the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were murdered in cold blood.

Suleman, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, was identified as the mastermind of the April 22 terror attack that shook the nation. Security sources have confirmed that he was gunned down in an encounter near Srinagar this morning. Today’s operation, named Operation Mahadev, also neutralised two other terrorists: Abu Hamza and Yasir. Security forces from the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police were part of the joint operation.

Suleman served in the Pakistan Army and was also known as Hashim Moosa. In the aftermath of the terror attack at Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced a Rs 20 lakh reward on anyone providing information about Suleman.

The official X account of the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps earlier posted that the security forces have launched Operation Mahadev in Lidwas. “Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues,” the Army said in an update, adding that the operation is not over yet.

All the terrorists, it is learnt, were “high-value” targets and foreign nationals. This is a joint operation by the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to reports, the security forces acted on an intelligence input and launched the operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a combing exercise is on.

The terrorist hideout that was targeted in Operation Mahadev. The visuals show multiple assault rifles deep inside a forest area. The hideout of three ‘high value terrorists’ including one involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack – who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, has been captured on camera. The picture shows the bodies of terrorists lying in the bushes with many assault rifles around them, deep inside a forest area.

A large green sheet can be seen hanging between the trees, providing a shelter. Underneath this, a cluttered pile of clothes, blankets, plastic bags, food, and plates can also be seen in the visuals.