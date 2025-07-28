CM Fadnavis launches tuberculosis-free Nagpur campaign

Advertisement



Nagpur: IF tuberculosis patients, who are known to be contagious, are diagnosed and treated on time, the risk of infection does not disappear.

In order to ensure that no Tuberculosis (TB) patient remains untreated in Nagpur metropolis, the mobile van of the Tuberculosis diagnosis and testing centre created by Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital was flagged off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Gold Rate 28 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,500 /- Gold 22 KT 91,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

On this occasion, MLAs Pravin Datke, Dr Ashish Deshmukh, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, Bharatiya Janata Party City President Dayashankar Tiwari, Dean Dr Ravi Chouhan, Dr Sagar Pandey, and dignitaries were present. About 1 lakh high-risk individuals in the Nagpur metropolis will be tested through this campaign.