Major Reshuffle in Nagpur Police: Five Deputy Commissioners Transferred, New Postings Announced

Nagpur: In a significant administrative reshuffle within the Nagpur City Police, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has ordered the transfer and posting of five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across key departments. The changes were approved by the Nagpur City Police Establishment Board and are aimed at strengthening the functioning of critical police units.

According to the orders issued by the Police Commissioner, Aditya Mirkhelkar, who has been transferred from Nashik Rural Police, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Nagpur.

Annapurna Singh, transferred from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police, has been assigned charge as DCP Zone-II, one of the city’s key law-and-order divisions.

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Meanwhile, DCP Nityanand Jha, who was heading Zone-II, has been transferred to Zone-V. DCP Deepak Agrawal, previously posted at Police Headquarters, has been given responsibility for the Crime (Detection) Branch, a crucial wing tasked with investigating serious criminal cases.

In another important change, DCP Rahul Makanikar, who was serving in the Crime (Detection) Branch, has been posted to the Police Headquarters.

The reshuffle brings new leadership to several important departments, including traffic management, crime investigation, and law-and-order administration. Senior police officials believe the changes will help improve operational efficiency and strengthen policing across the city.

The transfers are being viewed as a strategic move to enhance the effectiveness of key police units and address emerging challenges in urban policing. With new officers taking charge of vital departments, expectations are high for improved coordination, crime detection, traffic regulation, and public safety in Nagpur.

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