Oxford Study: Nagpur Ranked 4th Most Heat-Vulnerable City in the World

Nagpur: Nagpur has been ranked as the fourth most heat-vulnerable city in the world and the second most vulnerable city in India, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Oxford.

The report, which assessed heat-risk vulnerability across thousands of urban centres globally, found that 14 Indian cities feature among the world’s top 50 cities most at risk from extreme heat. India had the highest representation on the list, followed by Nigeria with five cities and Pakistan with four.

Among Indian cities, Ahmedabad secured the second position globally, while Nagpur ranked fourth, making it the second most vulnerable Indian city. Other Indian cities featured in the rankings include Madurai (7th), Bhopal (15th), Kanpur (20th), Pune (23rd), and Mumbai (46th).

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Researchers warned that rising temperatures, rapid urbanisation, expanding concrete infrastructure, shrinking green spaces, and climate change are combining to increase heat-related risks across many Indian cities. The study noted that the impact is expected to worsen during El Niño years, which typically bring hotter-than-normal conditions.

Nagpur’s high ranking reflects its exposure to extreme summer temperatures, which frequently cross 45 degrees Celsius. The city has witnessed increasingly intense heatwaves in recent years, raising concerns over public health, water availability, and pressure on urban infrastructure.

The report also highlighted that vulnerable populations—including senior citizens, children, outdoor workers, and people with existing health conditions—face the greatest threat from prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Experts have called for urgent measures such as expanding urban green cover, improving heat action plans, strengthening early warning systems, and promoting climate-resilient urban development to reduce future risks.

The findings serve as a warning for policymakers and civic authorities, as climate experts predict that extreme heat will become one of the defining environmental challenges for cities across India in the coming decades.

With Nagpur now ranked among the world’s top five most heat-vulnerable cities, the study underscores the urgent need for long-term adaptation and preparedness measures to protect residents from escalating climate threats.

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