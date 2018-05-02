Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Major relief for hookah lovers ,Bombay high court allows herbal hookah in restaurants

Mumbai/Nagpur: Major relief for hookah Parlour owners on Monday Bombay high court allowed to serve herbal hookah means tobacco free hookah in restaurant.

A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre allowed the petition filed by Mumbai restaurateur Ali Raza Abdi ,seeking permission to start herbal hookah at his roof top restaurant ‘Sheesha Sky lounge . Court allowed him but on one condition if any form of tobacco found in restaurant authorities can take legal action .

After the fire incident of kamla Mill Compound in December 2017 in which 17 people died . After this tragedy Maharashtra Government passed the bill and completely banned hookah in Mumbai.

