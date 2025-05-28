Major police reshuffle: 11 PIs transferred in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a wide-ranging administrative shake-up following the formation of the Mahayuti government under Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Police Department has announced the transfer of 121 police officers across the state.

The transfers, formalized through an official circular issued by Dr. Sukhwinder Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Establishment), aim to boost operational efficiency and address regional law enforcement requirements.

Among those affected are 11 Police Inspectors (PIs) from Nagpur district, who have been reassigned to various new postings within and outside the region.

Key transfers from Nagpur district

Sanjay Kishanrao Mendhe, previously posted at Nagpur Police Training School, has been brought back to Nagpur City Police.

Ranjit Sirsat, PI of Pardi Police Station in the city, has been shifted to Nagpur Rural.

Kavita Isarkar moves to the Additional District Regional Technical Services, Nagpur.

Manisha Varshe has been transferred to Thane City.

Deepak Bhitade is headed to Solapur Rural.

Looking ahead

This reshuffle marks the beginning of what insiders say could be a series of structural changes aimed at revitalizing the state’s policing apparatus. Officials indicated that more transfers are likely in the coming weeks, as the Home Department continues to review postings in line with the new government’s policy directives.

