Bawankule seeks direct election of Nagar Parishad Charpersons, Sarpanches

Nagpur: Former State Energy Minister and BJP MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, it was decided that the Nagar Parishad Chairpersons and Sarpanches Gram Panchayats should be elected directly by the people. But the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government changed this decision and created an unstable atmosphere in the municipalities and gram panchayats, Bawankule said while addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

He has demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately change the decision of Maha Vikas Aghadi and elect Sarpanch and Nagar Parishad Chairpersons directly by the people.

