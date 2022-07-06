Bawankule seeks direct election of Nagar Parishad Charpersons, Sarpanches

Nagpur: Former State Energy Minister and BJP MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, it was decided that the Nagar Parishad Chairpersons and Sarpanches Gram Panchayats should be elected directly by the people. But the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government changed this decision and created an unstable atmosphere in the municipalities and gram panchayats, Bawankule said while addressing a press conference in Nagpur.
He has demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately change the decision of Maha Vikas Aghadi and elect Sarpanch and Nagar Parishad Chairpersons directly by the people.
“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will again provide relief by enacting a law to elect the Nagar Parishad Chairpersons and Sarpanch directly by the people”, hoped Bawankule. “This decision will be acceptable to all Nagar Parishad Chairpersons and Sarpanches. This decision is important to bring stability in the municipality, gram panchayat”, he added.
OBCs will get justice in Shinde-Fadnavis Govt:
“The Maha Vikas Aghadi Government was a hurdle in providing OBC reservation. Despite four orders from the Supreme Court, the C\commission was not appointed. The Madhya Pradesh Government set up a structure for OBC reservation with three MLAs in the committee, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government formed the Commission excluding the people’s representatives,” Bawankule charged.
He further said that now former ministers Vijay Wadettiwar and Chhagan Bhujbal are admitting that it was a mistake. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed OBC reservation in the first Cabinet meeting itself. Both of these have deep knowledge. Yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis clarified about compiling accurate OBC data and submitting it to the Supreme Court. Only the Shinde Fadnavis Government can give justice to OBCs, asserted Bawankule.
Electricity:
The Maha Vikas Aghadi Government had created a mess of electricity in the State. Unannounced load shedding started, farmers have no electricity, there is a big gap between demand and supply. No one was paying attention. So the number one state in terms of electricity went to tenth. The previous government neglected the farmers in the state to cut off their electricity connections and maintenance. However, he expressed confidence that the Shinde Fadnavis government will pay attention to this.