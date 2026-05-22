Major Mishap Averted on Ambazari Lake Road as Huge Tree Collapses

Nagpur:A major tragedy was narrowly avoided on Friday afternoon on the road near Ambazari Lake in Nagpur after a huge roadside tree suddenly collapsed near the Ghate Restaurant area. The incident created panic among commuters and local residents. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the road was busy with vehicles and pedestrians at the time of the incident, and a serious accident could have occurred had the tree fallen a few moments later.

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Local residents alleged that the tree had been in a dangerously weak condition for a long time and repeated complaints had been submitted to the concerned authorities. However, no preventive action was taken in time.

Witnesses said the tree fell with a loud crashing sound, triggering fear and chaos in the surrounding area. Traffic movement on the stretch was affected for some time following the incident.

Soon after receiving information, officials from the concerned department reached the spot and began removing the fallen tree to clear the road and restore traffic flow.

The incident has once again raised concerns over civic negligence and public safety in the city. Citizens have expressed anger over the alleged inaction despite repeated warnings about dangerous trees in the area.

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