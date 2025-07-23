Major Liquor Seizure During Hotel Raids in Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant crackdown, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Rishikesh Reddy, along with a team from Bajaj Nagar Police Station, conducted late-night raids on multiple hotels in the Bajaj Nagar area on Tuesday.

As part of ‘Operation U-Turn’, the police are intensifying efforts to curb drunk driving and the illegal sale of liquor across Nagpur city. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, two major hotels — Hotel NH1 and Hotel Bakasur — were raided simultaneously, resulting in the seizure of large quantities of illegally stocked liquor.

The operations were conducted discreetly, giving no time for hotel staff or owners to react or hide the contraband. According to sources, both hotels were allegedly serving alcohol illegally to customers under the guise of regular food service.

The raids triggered panic among several hotel owners in the vicinity. Police confirmed that the seized stock includes a major liquor consignment, which was stored without any legal permits.

This latest action is part of a broader strategy by the police to target hotspots known for facilitating or promoting drinking and driving. Over the past few weeks, thousands of inebriated drivers have been apprehended under the ongoing campaign.