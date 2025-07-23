Security Breach at Government Girls’ Hostel in Nagpur: Attempted Assault Sparks Outrage

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking incident has come to light from the Government Girls’ Hostel near IC Square, Nagpur, where two unidentified youths trespassed into the hostel premises in the early hours of July 22, 2025, between 2:00 AM and 2:30 AM.

According to reports, the intruders attempted to sexually assault a female engineering student. When the student screamed for help, one of the attackers snatched her mobile phone and fled the scene.

What has alarmed parents and student groups even more is the complete lack of basic security infrastructure in the hostel — there were no CCTV cameras, no security guards, and seemingly no immediate response from the hostel authorities.

Despite the student informing the hostel warden about the incident, no prompt action was taken by either the warden or the concerned department. The matter was reported to MIDC Police Station, but no FIR was registered, no investigation was initiated, and there has been no attempt to identify or apprehend the culprits.

Allegations are now being raised against both the hostel administration and the police authorities for attempting to suppress the incident instead of taking appropriate action.

In response to this inaction, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has called for a massive protest on July 23 at 9:00 AM, starting at MIDC Police Station, and proceeding to the Commissioner of Police Office, District Collector’s Office, and the Hostel Administration.

Leaders of VBA are demanding:

Immediate registration of an FIR

Arrest of the accused

Disciplinary action against officers who tried to suppress the case

Implementation of proper security arrangements in all girls’ hostels

The call to protest was issued by Manish Borkar, District President, Youth Wing, Mangesh Wankhede, President, Nagpur City and Siddhant Patil, Working President, Nagpur City