Advertisement



Online lottery sites rarely welcome Indian players with open arms. But in 2025, TheLotter still offers a path, if you know how to use it. With global jackpots in the hundreds of crores, many players wonder whether they can legally join from India.

This guide answers those questions and more, with clear steps on how to play safely and smartly in 2025.

1. What Is TheLotter and How It Works

TheLotter is a ticket messenger service. Which implies they buy tickets on your behalf for official draws such as Powerball (USA), EuroMillions, or SuperEnalotto (Italy).

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Here’s how it works:

You select a lottery and pick your numbers online.

A local agent buys the official paper ticket from an authorized retailer.

You receive a scanned copy of the ticket as proof.

If you win, the prize is either credited to your account (for smaller wins) or handled via courier and legal claim (for jackpots).

They make money from service fees, not from a cut of your winnings.

2. Can Indian Players Legally Use TheLotter?

India’s stance on international lotteries is complicated. There is no central ban on using foreign lottery services, but each state has its own rules.

States like Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal allow the government lotteries.

Others (e.g. Gujarat, Telangana, Assam) prohibit all forms of lotteries.

No Indian law currently forbids citizens from accessing international lottery platforms like TheLotter.

However, you’re not protected under Indian law if issues arise.

In practice, thousands of Indian users play through TheLotter, and no known case of prosecution exists.

3. How Indian Users Access TheLotter in 2025

Due to local restrictions or ISP blocks, the main site might not always be available. But here’s how you can still register and play:

Use a VPN if TheLotter is blocked in your region.

Or find one of their working mirror sites (officially provided via customer support).

Sign up with an active email and phone number.

Identity verification (KYC) may be required for large prizes; you can use a PAN card or a passport.

Note: Avoid using fake location tools beyond VPNs, as mismatched login info can trigger account holds.

4. Payment and Withdrawal Methods for India

TheLotter supports global payment options, though some are easier for Indian players:

Method Supported Notes Visa/Mastercard ✅ May get blocked by some Indian banks Skrill/Neteller ✅ Fast, reliable, widely used among Indian players UPI ❌ Not supported as of 2025 Crypto (USDT/BTC) ✅ Best for high-stakes players and faster withdrawals

Most users prefer Skrill or crypto for deposits and withdrawals. You can also set INR as your currency to simplify conversion at checkout.

5. Is It Safe for Indians to Use TheLotter?

TheLotter is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), a strict regulator in the EU.

Here’s what makes it safe:

Over 2 million users globally;

More than $100 million in payouts since launch;

All tickets are scanned and linked to your account;

Funds are stored in segregated accounts;

256-bit SSL encryption protects your data;

You can chat live with support or request ticket confirmations.

TheLotter has also been featured in news stories and has proof of multiple winners from countries like India, Russia, and Mexico.

Checklist: What You Should Do Before Playing from India

Check if your state permits or restricts lotteries.

Use a VPN or mirror link to access the platform if needed.

Register with a valid ID and contact info.

Choose Skrill or crypto for smoother payments.

Always verify ticket scans in your account after purchase.

Summary

You’re not banned from playing, but you’re also not protected. Still, with a secure site, transparent process, and reliable payments, TheLotter remains one of the safest ways for Indian players to access international lotteries in 2025.