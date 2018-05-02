Learning licence scam: 7 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, 10 others booked

Nagpur: In a significant development, Sitabuldi police have booked total 9 officials including seven Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, a Junior Clerk, Systems Administrator of Regional Transport Office (RTO) in connection with learning licence scam. Eight dalals (touts) have also been booked for their role in the scam.

The accused have been identified as Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors Abhijit Khare, Shailesh Kopulla, Vilas Tengne, Sanjay Pallewad, Sanjivani Chopde, Mangesh Rathod, Mithun Dongre, Junior Clerk Deepali Bhoyar, Systems Administrator Pradeep Lehgaonkar, and dalals Ashwini Savarkar, Rajesh Deshmukh, Ashish Bhoyar, Arun Lanjewar, Umesh Dhivdhonde, Amol Pantaone (UTL employee), an Internet holder of Orange Infocon Pvt Ltd and the owner of Orange Infocon Pvt Ltd Jerom D’souza.

According police, an FIR (First Information Report) was registered at Sitabuldi Police Station on the basis of complaint lodged by Martand Bandopant Nevaskar (56), resident of Plot No. 106, Himalaya Pride Apartment, Giripeth and employee of RTO, Nagpur.

The scam came to light in November last year after which Cyber Cell of City Police had conducted an investigation into the matter. The probe report was submitted to State Transport Commissioner. The RTO had set up an e-system to issue learning licenses. User id and password of the system was given to the touts by the accused employees of RTO. The touts had issued hundreds of the licenses by accessing the system. They were charging more than Rs 1,000 for each learning license.

An offence under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 471 of IPC has been registered against all the accused and detailed investigation launched in the scam.