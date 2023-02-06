Major General Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi assumes appointment of GOC of Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area

Nagpur: Major General Sanjay Kumar Vidyarthi, AVSM, SM assumed the appointment of General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area on Monday, February 6, 2023 at a solemn ceremony held at Nagpur.

Commissioned in Engineers Regiment of Indian Army on December 19, 1987, the General Officer has tenanted numerous important operational, Instructional and Administrative Appointments in his illustrious career spanning over three and half decades. He is a post graduate in Msc (Defence Studies) from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and also M.Phil from National Defence College, New Delhi.

Advertisement

He has commanded an Engineer Regiment in Western sector, a Mountain Brigade in Arunachal Pradesh and an Infantry Division in the Western sector. He also held various important staff appointments at Army War College, Mhow, HQ Mountain Division, HQ Strike Corps and Army HQ.

The General Officer has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 for his dedication to service and a Sena Medal (Distinguished) while commanding the Brigade in Arunachal Pradesh. As a Commanding Officer, the General Officer was instrumental in rescue of the 4 year old ‘Prince’ who was stuck in a 150 feet deep borewell for 48 hours which received wide media coverage and praise nationwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement