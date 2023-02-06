Criminal throws party for friend, invites Russian girls for dance in Nagpur; cops in dark: Report

Nagpur: A notorious criminal from the Second Capital of the State reportedly threw a big birthday party for his friend at an infamous farmhouse in the Bokhara area in Koradi on January 23. Besides booze and gambling, dances of Russians and other girls from Mumbai were organized on this occasion, according to a media report.

The revelers danced and showered money on the girls till dawn. After this, the gambling started. Most of the people who came to the party were bookies, builders and other affluent people, the report reads. They gambled with crores of rupees within two hours.

There was also a dispute between the criminals regarding winning and losing in gambling. The organizer of the party is out on bail in murder and MCOCA cases. Despite this, he has dared to organize such a party, the report added.

Notably, the farmhouse in which the party was organized has been in the news for wrong reasons only. A case has already been registered against its operator, the hotel owner, for organizing a party on December 31 illegally.

This shows that the farmhouse operator has an old experience in organizing such colourful parties. Surprisingly, even the police do not have any clue about this party.

