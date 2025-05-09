Major Fire at Scrap Shop in Ratan Nagar, Mankapur,

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major fire broke out at a scrap shop in Ratan Nagar, Mankapur area of Nagpur on Friday morning, causing panic in the locality. The situation turned critical as an LPG gas pump was located right next to the burning shop. However, prompt action by the fire brigade averted a potential disaster.

The fire broke out at ‘AG Trading’, a scrap shop dealing in old home appliances, furniture, and electronic items. Flames rapidly engulfed the premises, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky. Alert locals immediately informed the fire department.

Three fire engines rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control in time. If the fire had reached the nearby LPG pump, it could have triggered a massive explosion, but thanks to the swift response of the firefighters, a major tragedy was avoided.

Fire officials are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire. Initial suspicions point to a short circuit or ignition of flammable materials. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Security in the area has been tightened, and further inquiry is underway.

