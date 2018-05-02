3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara

Nagpur: Sleuths of Crime Branch Unit 4 on Sunday nabbed the third accused involved in the case of firing at a brother of a policeman in Dighori area of Sakkardara police station. This is the third arrest made by the police in this case so far.

The arrested accused have been identified as Refique Khan Babu Khan (36), Abdul Shahabaz Abdul Razzak (26), both residents of Harpur Nagar, Nandanvan and Shahjeb Khan alias Dhawan. Rafique and Abdul were arrested by the police on Saturday night while Shahjeb was arrested on Sunday morning for firing shots at Imran Siddhiqui Sadru Jamal Siddiqui (32), a resident of Bada Tajbagh on Saturday evening at Chamat Chakki Chowk in Dighori area. Imran Siddiqui was hit by four bullets — three bullets hit his leg while another hit his abdomen.

The attack was fall out of old rivalry between Siddiqui and three accused. Siddiqui, a resident of Thakur Plot, is also having several offences against him. He had attacked Rafique and Shahbaj last year with a sword. Hence, the duo wanted to avenge the attack, the police said. Siddiqui is working as automobile dealer. The firing took place when Siddiqui was talking with one Bunty Bhai and his friend Gulam Ali alias Raja at Chamat Chakki square at around 5.30 pm on Saturday. The accused came at the square on an Activa scooter. After parking the vehicle at some distance from Siddiqui, the assailants slowly approached Siddiqui from behind and opened fire at him.

Shocked after first bullet hit his stomach, Siddiqui tried to escape from the spot. But the two continued with shooting, leaving no chance for Siddiqui to react in any way. Within 10 seconds, three more bullets were fired at Siddiqui which pierced through his leg at the busy square. The assailants managed to flee the spot on their scooter with Abid, the police said. Profusely bleeding Siddiqui was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by his friends.

The accused were immediately arrested by the team of Crime Branch and booked by Sakkardara police under various Sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act. A police official said that four empty cartridges from the spot, while a pistol with 11 live cartridges and an Activa scooter were seized by the police.

The arrest was made under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar by PI Ashok Meshram, APIs Kiran Chaugule, Dilip Chandan, PSI Purshottam, Assistant PSIs Ramesh Umathe, Battulal Pandey, Nagorao Ingle and other staff including Krupashankar Shukla, Ajaysingh Baghel, Ajay Rode, Devendra Chavan, Ajay Rode, Devendra Chavan, Sudhakar Dhandar, Nitin Akote, Ashish Kshirsagar, Sachin Tumsare, Baban Raut, Prashant Kodape, Avinash Thakur, Suraj Bhongade, Suhas Shingne, Ashish Patil, driver Rajendra Tiwari, Deepak Zade.