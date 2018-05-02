Dhantoli cops bust gang of mobile thieves

Nagpur: Dhantoli police busted a gang of mobile thieves including two juveniles and recovered total seven cell phones of different companies from their possession. The seven members of the gang and the two juveniles hailed from Bihar and Jharkhand states and currently staying in city in rented houses.

The action was initiated after mobile phones of two men were stolen from Netaji Flower Market, Sitabuldi. The complainants, Vikrant Murlidhar Chalpe (37), resident of Khapa, Saoner and Hiralal Mathura Shahu (62), resident of Khamla, had on September 1 gone to the flower market. Since the market was crowded, Chalpe and Shahu had kept their mobile phones in shirt pockets. Taking advantage of the crowd, some unidentified miscreant stole Chalpe’s Vivo phone worth Rs 15,000 and Shahu’s Samsung phone worth Rs 10,000. Both had registered a case at Dhantoli Police Station in this connection.

During the probe, cops detained a suspect named Aftab Ibrar Ansari (19), native of Bhagalpur district, Bihar. He was subjected to intense interrogation, the accused Aftab confessed stealing the mobile phones. Further, during custodial interrogation, Aftab spilled the names of his accomplices staying in a rented house in Jogi Nagar. Acting on the information, a team of cops went to Jogi Nagar and rounded up six accused named Amarjitkumar Ganga Mahto (19), Vishalkumar Ganga Mahto (20), Dharmendrakumar Bihari Mandal (19), Bhola Badhan Mahto (22), Astik Anil Ghosh (20), and Nandkumar Upendra Chaudhary (20), all natives of Sahebganj district, Jharkhand. Cops also detained two juveniles aged 10 and 12 respectively. Total seven mobile phones of different companies were recovered from the gang.

The gang was stealing mobile phones at crowded markets and sending them to Jharkhand. For the job, the accused were getting Rs 5000-15000 per month. It is learnt that the stolen mobile phones were being sent to Bangaladesh from Jharkhand.

The action was carried out by ASI Narote, constable Asif Sheikh, NPCs Virendra Gulrandhe, Vinod Wadakskar, Devendra Bonde under the guidance of DCP Zone 2 Vanita Sahu, ACP Boravake, and Senior PI Vijay Akot.