Maj Gen Navtej Singh Sohal takes over as GOC of UMANG Sub Area

Nagpur: Major General Navtej Singh Sohal assumed the Command of Headquarter Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat (UMANG) Sub Area on December 15.

He was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in 1994 and has an illustrious career spanning 31 years in the Indian Army. He has extensive experience in operations, logistics planning, and administrative management. The General Officer has held varied Command, Instructional and Staff appointments at Field Formations and the Military Operations Directorate, Integrated Headquarters (IHQ) of the Ministry of Defence.

The General Officer also had a tenanted instructional appointment at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. During his interaction with Officers and all ranks, he emphasised the need to focus on future challenges and maintain a high level of preparedness and enthusiasm in service to the nation.

