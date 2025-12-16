NMC poll bugle sounded, voting on Jan 15, counting of votes on Jan 16

With the announcement of the election date, the Mode Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect.

Nagpur: The much-anticipated date for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has been announced by the State Election Commission on Monday, December 15. The voting for NMC will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will be held on January 16. With the announcement of the election date, the Mode Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect.

Along with NMC, elections to 28 other Municipal Corporations including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune, Chandrapur, Akola and othe local bodies will be held on January 15.

The Nomination papers will be accepted from December 23 to 30. The scrutiny of nominations on December 31, 2025. The last date to withdraw the candidature is January 2, 2026. The allotment of election symbols and final candidate list will be on January 3, 2026.

Twenty-eight of the 29 civic corporations are set to have multi-member wards. The voter turnout is expected to increase significantly by 3 crore 48 lakh. In Mumbai alone, there are 10,111 polling stations set up for 3.48 crore voters.

Nomination forms for the elections will need to be submitted offline, as per the latest instructions from the State Election Commission.

151 ward members in 38 Prabhags

At NMC, 38 Prabhags are set to elect 151 ward members to represent them in the House. Each of the Prabhag, barring number 38, will have four members, while the last one will be having 3 members in fray.

24 lakh plus voters, 3,300 booths for civic elections

About 24,83,112 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on January 15 in the civic elections slated to be held after a gap of nearly three-and-half years. The terms of last elected body came to an end on March 3, 2022, and as per norms, the new House of NMC should have been constituted well before that. But the same got delayed due to imbroglio over OBC reservation and same deprived the voters to choose their elected representatives.

