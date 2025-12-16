Chetansingh Chauhan is new Bajaj Nagar Police Station In-Charge; 5 PIs transferred

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant administrative reshuffle within the Nagpur City Police Commissionerate, the police department has carried out internal transfers of five Police Inspectors. As part of the exercise, one officer has been brought in from the Nagpur Rural Police to take charge in the city.

According to sources, Police Inspector Chetansingh Chauhan, who was serving with the Nagpur Rural Police, has been promoted and appointed as the new Officer-in-Charge of Bajaj Nagar Police Station. His appointment is expected to further strengthen law and order in the area.

Gold Rate 16 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,32,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,22,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,91,300/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Ajay Mankar, who was heading Bajaj Nagar Police Station, has been transferred to the Nagpur City Traffic Branch. Nanda Mangate, the Officer-in-Charge of Pardi Police Station, has been assigned responsibility of Crime Unit-4.

In another transfer, Sunilkumar Kakade, Second Police Inspector at Sakkardara Police Station, has been posted as Senior Police Inspector at Pardi Police Station. Additionally, Police Inspector Kamalakar Gaddime, who was serving in Crime Unit-4, has been transferred as a Reader in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

The police department views these transfers as an important step towards enhancing administrative efficiency and strengthening policing in the city.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement