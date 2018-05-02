Maidservant, tenant burgle gold booty worth Rs 2.43 lakh from woman’s house in Trimurti Nagar

Nagpur: A maidservant and a woman tenant burgled gold ornaments worth Rs 2.43 lakh from house of an elderly woman in Trimurti Nagar between May 19 and June 3.

A resident of Plot No. 227, Bhagyashri Layout, near NIT Garden, Trimurti Nagar, Jeeja Vithobaji Kadhane (65) in her complaint told police that she had kept her gold ornaments worth Rs 2.43 lakh in a steel almirah at her house on May 19. On June 3 around 2 pm, she took her dog to a hospital asking her maidservant to keep watch.

However, when Jeeja returned home after sometime, she found the gold booty missing from the steel almirah. She suspected her maidservant and the woman tenant stole the gold ornaments.

Pratap Nagar ASI Tiwari, based on Jeeja’s complaint, registered a case under Section 380 and started investigation.