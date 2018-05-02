Two auto drivers loot passenger in Lakadganj, arrested

Nagpur: Two auto drivers looted a passenger and also threatened to kill him. The incident took place in Lakadganj police jurisdiction on Monday night. The two accused auto drivers have been arrested and their accomplice is being searched.

A native of Raipur district in Chhattisgarh, Kamalesh Kumar Govind Pal (21) was in city for some work. On Monday around 8 pm, Kamalesh boarded an auto (MH-31/CV 4623) for going to Itwari Railway Station. Midway, the auto driver stopped his vehicle and asked Kamalesh to sit in another auto (MH-49/AR 3821). Later, both the auto drivers took Kamalesh to Reshimbagh Ground and started thrashing him. They also threatened to kill Kamalesh. With this threat, the two auto drivers and their one accomplice looted Rs 7500 from Kamalesh and fled the spot.

Lakadganj PSI S R Dongre, acting on complaint of Kamalesh, booked the accused auto drivers Bablu alias Kalu Suresh Sahare (40) of Kalamna, Sheikh Ashfaq Sheikh Sattar (28) of New Mhalgi Nagar and their accomplice named Javed under Sections 386, 34 of the IPC. Cops manged to arrest Bablu alias Kalu Suresh Sahare and Sheikh Ashfaq Sheikh Sattar. Further probe is on.