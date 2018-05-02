“Mai Shayar To Nahi “ A Online musical concert on FB by Sejal Entertainment.

Sejal Entertainment Nagpur has organized “Mai Shayar to Nahi “ A Online musical concert on Face Book. It was consecutive third program by Sejal Entertainment in Lock down period. Sanjay Borkar and Sejal Borkar are the new sensation on the musical world of Nagpur. Sanjay Borkar is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. It was his third show which was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa. We all know that recently there was a sad demise of romantic and chocolate hero of silver screen Mr. Rishi Kapoor.

To give tribute to this legendary star of filmy world , Mr. Sanjay Borkar has planned this idea of online tribute program . He shared his views with Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and get encouragement and appreciation from him. And said program gets conceived. Mr. Sanjay Borkar is a Electrical Contractor by Profession at same time he is a versatile singer and humble human being. . Up till now he has given many live shows at various halls of Nagpur. Sejal Entertainment has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Within a span of one year , Sejal Entertainment has achieved remarkable position in Nagpurs cultural world.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sejal Entertainment gp.

Program starts with ” Shirdi wale Sai Baba …… sung by Dr. Sanjay Borkar ., Other singers Shejal Borkar, and Master Kshitij . Mrs. Pratima Borkar has coordinated the show. She is a back bone of Sejal Entertainment.

Soulful O Hansini….., Jiwan ke din chote sahi…, Chehra ho ya Chand khila ho…., Aajkal yad kuch rahta nahi…, Tumko mere dilne…, Tital song… Mai Shayar to Nahi…., Hoga tumse pyara kaun…., Darde dil Darde Jigar…., Sochenge Tumhe Pyar Kare ki Nahi…., Bachna a Hasino…., Ek Hasina thi……, Shabab par mai jarasi….., were presented by Sanjay Borkar.

Duet songs Dafli wale dafli Baja…., Tu Tu hai wohi…., Patad sawan….., Ramji ki nikli Sawari…., And other duets were presented by Sanjay and Shejal Borkar . Parbat ke uspar… .. received loud applaud from audienceand enthrelles audience with bubbling energy.

In the lock down period , Sejal entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Four hundred plus comments and compliments was there to the show.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers for live program in this crucial days of kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned singer of our city too. At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Chief guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to Sanjay Borkar , Sejal Borkar for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Sejal Entertainment gp. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 9 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.